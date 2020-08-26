Kate Winslet joins Daisy Ridley in Baba Yaga: find out all the details

Share it:

Kate Winslet, along with Jennifer Hudson and Glenn Close, joined Daisy Ridley in the voice cast of the animated film Baba Yaga, which will be presented in Venice. Hudson is also part of the project as executive producer; Baba Yaga is a product set in a fairytale world in which the viewer can decide the direction of the story.

Baba Yaga’s experience follows the enigmatic witch of the same name (Kate Winslet) using her powers to stop the villagers whose settlement invades her Enchanted Forest (Jennifer Hudson). When the viewer’s mother, the Chief (Glenn Close) falls ill, it is up to them and their sister Magda (Daisy Ridley) to enter the Forbidden Rainforest, uncover its hidden mysteries, and obtain healing from Baba Yaga.

Written and directed by Eric Darnell, Baba Yaga is a contemporary representation of the popular history of Eastern Europe reimagined with illustrative 2D animations and hand-drawn in the style of stop-motion.

The project will be available exclusively on Oculus before the end of the year. The short film will be presented at the Venice Film Festival, where it will be accessible online to accredited viewers via a digital platform.

“Baba Yaga is a beautiful animation work and I am honored to be executive producer along with my talented collaborators” Jennifer Hudson said.

