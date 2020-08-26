Entertainment

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan between love and fossils in the first trailer of Ammonite

August 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Neon has released the first one online Ammonite official trailer, new romantic drama that will star Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a homosexual love story.

Set in a small coastal town in the UK in 1840, the film will see Winslet as the fossil hunter Mary Anning. With the days of her famous geological discoveries now behind her, the woman is now looking for possible communities to sell to tourists to support herself and her sick mother. One day, a wealthy turreted man visits Mary and asks her to take care of his sick wife, Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), who suffers from “melancholy”. The offering is impossible to refuse, and Mary finds herself with a new apprentice who “doesn’t like water.”

Selected from the Cannes 2020 program, the film will be distributed in Italy and other international markets da Sony Pictures. The release date will be announced shortly, while the premiere debut will take place in September during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Francis Lee, former director of The land of God, the film is produced by See-Saw (Lion, The King’s Speech) and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Lady Macbeth). The film’s story is inspired by the life of British paleontologist Mary Anning.

