Kate Middleton causes a sensation with her green Falconetti dress

Dublin, Ireland.- Prince William and Kate Middleton, Dukes of Cambridge, are in Ireland making a three-day official visit. The wife of the second in line of succession of the British crown, is admired around the world for her classic and elegant style; This royals has moved to the headquarters of Guinness beer where they have presided over a reception. The duchess caused a sensation with the outfit she used for the occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge finished her first day of engagement with an emerald green dress with a glossy finish, with flirty flirts on her French sleeves. The garment worn by Kate Middleton is not just any press, it is the highly coveted and popular Falconetti of The Vampire's Wife (brand founded by Susie Cave, wife of Australian singer Nick Cave).

The Dukes of Cambridge Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EFE



According to the website of The Vampire's Wife, the Falconetti emerald metallic silk dress is priced at 1,595 euros (more than 34,500 Mexican pesos). It was made with iridescent emerald silk metallic gauze; the dress falls in an elegant length of three quarters, finished with soft frills collected at the hem.

The emerald metallic silk dress of Falconetti worn by Kate Middleton.



The fitted bodice has a precise way to flatter the figure, three-quarter length semi-transparent sleeves trimmed with ruffles; It also has a central closure with hidden zip on the back.

Photo: James Whatling / EFE



Photo: James Whatling / EFE



Some of the celebs that have not been able to resist the charms of this dress are Alexa Chung, Leighton Meester, Margot Robbie and even Princess Beatriz (Prince William's cousin).

At the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, the Dukes of Cambridge met with Irish from all over the creative arts, sports, business and charity sector. Prince William commented on using the microphone, "many of you tonight who demonstrate the breadth of our connections through the arts, sports, uniformed services, education and research, and the charitable sectors, We value it as we do with your friendship and we are committed to strengthening it even more".