Kate Middleton and Jennifer Aniston show off the same outfit at different events

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and actress Jennifer Aniston seem to have agreed and wore the same outfit on different occasions, it is made public on different news portals.

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William and Jennifer Aniston are two of the world celebrities who constantly give something to talk about and this time is no exception.

As an unexpected coincidence, Kate and Jennifer attended two different events but apparently they were delighted with the same outfit, since they wore it without thinking that they would be in the eyes of the world for it.

The international press highlights that the “Falconetti” model of the popular design house The Vampire’s Wife, was chosen by Kate and Jennifer to wear on two different occasions.

According to the firm's website, the garment is shiny and made from iridescent metallic silk chiffon; It is truly spectacular, as it has ruffles at the hems, transparent sleeves and a cut at the waist that makes the wearer look stylish.

At the Guinness Reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland this evening, Kate looked beautiful in a Falconetti dress by The Vampire's Wife and William caused some hilarity by saying during his speech: "it is not often that I find myself following The Queen to a pub!" pic.twitter.com/QO3IzEWk0z – Only One Kate (@ grazia747)

Kate Middleton used it in early March while attending a major event on her tour of Ireland. She opted for an emerald green shade.

Jennifer Aniston, meanwhile, dressed him during 2018, but in black, when attending an interview to the Jimmy Kimmel show.

The fact that Kate and Jennier have chosen the same model only says that both beauties are on the cutting edge of fashion and when it comes to choosing a special model, for a special occasion, they know what the ideal is.