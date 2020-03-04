Kate Middleton and her other green dress with which she also conquered

Share it:

Dublin, Ireland.- Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived Tuesday afternoon in the Irish capital for an official three-day visit. The Dukes of Cambridge arrived on a commercial flight of the Lingus Airline and since its arrival in this neighboring country of England, the Royal has caused a sensation with its styling.

For his arrival in Ireland Kate Middleton wore a midi cut green peplum dress and signed by Alessandra Rich; This garment could be better appreciated when the Duchess of Cambridge took off her coat from Catherine Walker, another of her head and key designers for Lady Di.

Alessandra Rich's green dress worn by Prince William's wife, It has a price of 2 thousand 335 dollars (more than 45 thousand 500 Mexican pesos).

Vogue Mexico magazine cites the following, "This garment has nothing random in its creation: it has all possible green variations, through a degradation that spreads throughout the design, to which the subtle drawing of some flowers is added delineated with black. Its sleeves slightly large, have the perfect fit on the cuffs, and if we add to that the slightly raised neck and the midi skirt with a little flight, we are facing a winning combo. "

In an event that the Royals had at night at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, Kate Middleton wore a Falconetti emerald metallic silk dress from The Vampire's Wife (brand founded by Susie Cave, wife of Australian singer Nick Cave).