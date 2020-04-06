Kate del Castillo's contempt for Itatí Cantoral and Yolanda Ventura

Share it:

Several years ago one of the most awkward interviews in the middle of the show took place and it was the one that Rebecca de Alba did to the cast of Muchachitas where Cecilia Tijerina, Kate del Castillo, Tiaré Scanda, Emma Laura, Itatí Cantoral and Yolanda Ventura participated.

It turns out that the girls talked about the end of the soap opera Muchachitas that they starred in at that time which the actresses did not like at all, but when asked if they had a good relationship with each other Kate replied that yes, but that her best friends were Scanda and Emma leaving the rest of her companions flying, so that fans immediately noticed Cecilia's reaction.

As if that were not enough, the comments of the Internet users did not wait and immediately commented on the discomfort that the famous ones showed in the interview because of the enmity that apparently existed among the girls at that time.

"And here we see what was always commented, that they did not get along at all with Cecilia Tijerina", "That the atmosphere was tense in that interview. You could see that Yolanda, Itatí and Cecilia were not at all comfortable," wrote the Internet users.

Currently, these actresses continue to succeed in show business, such as Kate del Castillo who went to Hollywood to find new opportunities, while the others we continue to see on the small screen with series and soap operas.

