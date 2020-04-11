Kat Velasco is Yoko Littner in this Gurren Lagann cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you could read in our review of Gurren Lagann, the anime produced by Gainax has had great success among fans of Japanese animation, giving life to numerous fan art and cosplay. Below we report the one dedicated to Yoko Littner.

The character, with an original design and easily recognizable even by those who have never seen the adventures of Simon and Kamina, has become one of the most famous in the series, so much so that even the cosplayer Kat velasco he chose her as his new figure to be immortalized in a photographic set that had great success among his fans. Find a photo at the bottom of the news, while on the cosplayer's Facebook profile there are numerous albums that portray her in the role of Yoko.

For those unfamiliar with the work, this is one collaboration between Konami and Aniplex, who have decided to entrust the Gainax studio with the responsibility of animating this science fiction series that paid tribute to the famous cartoons about "robottoni" aired during the 70s and 80s. In the 27 episodes that make up the first season of the show we have seen several quotes from these works, along with the presence of other typical features of the series created by Go Nagai. In confirmation of the great success achieved by the anime, we report this news about a clothing line inspired by Gurren Lagann.