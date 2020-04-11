Entertainment

Kat Velasco is Yoko Littner in this Gurren Lagann cosplay

April 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As you could read in our review of Gurren Lagann, the anime produced by Gainax has had great success among fans of Japanese animation, giving life to numerous fan art and cosplay. Below we report the one dedicated to Yoko Littner.

The character, with an original design and easily recognizable even by those who have never seen the adventures of Simon and Kamina, has become one of the most famous in the series, so much so that even the cosplayer Kat velasco he chose her as his new figure to be immortalized in a photographic set that had great success among his fans. Find a photo at the bottom of the news, while on the cosplayer's Facebook profile there are numerous albums that portray her in the role of Yoko.

For those unfamiliar with the work, this is one collaboration between Konami and Aniplex, who have decided to entrust the Gainax studio with the responsibility of animating this science fiction series that paid tribute to the famous cartoons about "robottoni" aired during the 70s and 80s. In the 27 episodes that make up the first season of the show we have seen several quotes from these works, along with the presence of other typical features of the series created by Go Nagai. In confirmation of the great success achieved by the anime, we report this news about a clothing line inspired by Gurren Lagann.

READ:  Captain Marvel acquires a powerful upgrade in the latest issue of his series

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.