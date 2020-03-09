Kasaobake brings Salvatore Nives' "Flare Zero" to Italy, the first volume to be released in May

Share it:

Kasaobake, the Italian comic book publisher dedicated to the world of fantasy, recently announced that, in common agreement with the French publishing house Éditions H2T, will handle the distribution of the series Flare Zero by Salvatore Pascarella in our homeland. Below you can read the official press release of the publisher.

"And it is with great honor that we are delighted to announce the publication in Italy of Flare Zero – Volume 1, by the extremely talented Salvatore Nives (Salvatore Pascarella), one of the very few European authors to have published in Japan for the Coamix publishing house after entering the Masterclass of the prestigious Silent Manga Audition! (…) The release of Volume 1 of Flare Zero is scheduled for May 2020, and we are already working on the Italian edition, which will be the same as the French one (with cover and first pages in color). We can't wait to show you how beautiful this book is!".

The synopsis of the work is described as follows from the official website of the publishing house: "Alexander Draco, 12, has the only desire to return to his place of origin, Ferrha, a walled village that stands on the borders of the Red Valley. From the age of 5, in fact, Draco lives isolated in the mountains beyond the walls, away from his mother and the inhabitants of the village, due to his dangerous anomaly (defined by others simply as "the disease") which it seems to infect and damage living organisms to physical contact only. The meeting with Anne, a Ferrha girl who discovered her existence and who ventured into the mountains in search of her, and the mysterious appearance of a strange being who seems to threaten the village, will trigger a series of events that will bring back the fate of Draco to intertwine with that of the inhabitants of Ferrha and to discover the true origins of his anomaly".

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to have a look at this work? Let us know with a comment!