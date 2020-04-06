Karol G reveals what is the great message that Tusa carries in his lyrics

Share it:

Karol G, sentimental partner of the also singer Anuel AA, placed as a hit in many countries for a few months the song Tusa, which he sings in duet with Nicki Minaj. In statements to the press, he assures that Tusa has a strong message.

The theme Tusa, a success by Karol G, includes a positive message in its lyrics and it is about female empowerment. It is a great hymn so that his fans can feel identified, he reveals.

Tusa has a great message of empowerment, and very few people have discovered it, "says the famous singer from Colombia.









In an interview with Los 40 México, Karol G, who is 29 years old, admits that Tusa has made him world famous and is happy about it.

And Karol G also makes her see the same media outlet that interviewed her that she loves that Tusa is a song that men have really liked.

Karol G feels lucky because with her music she has been able to reach audiences in many countries, something that few female artists can achieve today.

The Colombian always has projects and musical novelties, in fact she has already chosen what will be her new cut that she hopes to launch in a few weeks, but she did not want to say what it is about.

Karol G is a favorite among the public in many countries

Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, has placed themes such as Mi cama, Pineapple, Follow and Ocean in the taste of the public that likes the urban genre.

According to information on Wikipedia, in 2012 it was released internationally with song 301, a duet with singer Reykon.

From 2013 he achieved greater recognition after releasing the song Amor de dos together with Nicky Jam and in 2016 he signed a contract with the record label Universal Music Latin Entertainment, which earned him more recognition as a singer.

During 2017 he released his debut album Unstoppable, which obtained the position two of the Top Latin Albums.








