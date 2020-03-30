TV Shows

Karol G reportedly attacked Bad Bunny after dressing as a woman in his video

March 30, 2020
Edie Perez
An alleged transphobic tweet that the singer Karol G would have written against the also singer Bad Bunny is broadcast on social networks and causes controversy this day.

Bad Bunny released this weekend a video clip titled I Perreo Alone, where he appears dressed as a woman, and after that, a tweet that Karol G, originally from Colombia, appears.

Transsexual people remain as they were born and will continue to be. If you were born a man, you are a man, whether you use long nails or put implants ”, said the supposed tweet that Karol G. would have written

Regarding the above, Karol G, singer of the successful song Tusa, next to Nicki Minaj, assures that the messages are false because she would never share transphobic messages.



Bad Bunny caught the attention of his followers last Friday, after posting a video on his social networks in which he appears dressed as a woman.




In one of the scenes of the cited video a sign appears that says "Not one less", in reference to the fight against gender violence that women around the world have led in recent months.

