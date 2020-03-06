Karol G divides opinions with her outfit at the Spotify Awards

Share it:

Mexico City.- Karol G was one of the celebs with the most ovations in the first installment of the Spotify Awards, which took place on Thursday night at the National Auditorium. The Colombian singer-songwriter not only took home the "Most-heard female artist on Spotify" award, but also gave much to talk about the outfit she used when she arrived at this event.

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, real name of Karol G, paraded through the green carpet of the Spotify Awards with a very colorful anime print dress; underneath he wore a latex bodysuit that gave a touch of extravagance to his outfit, which he completed with high boots.

Karol G is one of the singers of urban music. Photo: José Méndez / EFE



His outfit divided opinions among his followers: "wasting brightness and elegance wherever you go, how beautiful you are and how proud we are of you", "No Karol, not anime", "we agree that we all love Karol mamasita G, but we hate anime "," why do you wear those weird clothes? "," I thought it was Rosalia "," top queen "," goddess "," divine "," I loved your outfit ", are some of the comments in one of Karol G's posts in his Instagram feed.

Karol G sang on the Spotify Awards stage his international success "Tusa", which has broken record records in Spotify, being one of the most listened to songs in the world.

Upon winning the "Most popular female artist on Spotify" award, the Colombian commented: "Thank you, really, this means that there are a lot of people listening to my songs and that is the purpose of the people who make music, so thanks for support me, by listening to my music. "

For making 'Tusa' a hymn, thank you all for being bad girls and for doing silly depression and dogging with me, thank you, family, I really love you.