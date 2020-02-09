Karla Sofia with a light dressing gown shows her beautiful female body

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Karla Sofía was very hot in a section of photos where she showed the body that is loaded because it appeared with a light pink robe with which she showed her charms and is that lately she has seen the most flirtatious.

"Oh, a panda! No one who sees these photos would say, What a beautiful woman! The first thing that comes to you is the Panda to the mind …. hahahahahaha," Karla wrote defiantly to all the haters who have criticized her .

Meanwhile, his loyal followers commented on the publication where they let him know to move on, because he looks amazing with his transition and it is that as some know many have not liked his change so the actress has had to face all kinds of attacks

"The first image is my favorite. In addition to sensual, the skin looks beautiful to you," "You are an inspiration to many people," "That Beautiful @karsiagascon .. and how beautiful the hair tone looks amazing," they wrote the users.

It is worth mentioning that Karla lashed out a few days ago against Shanik Berman who apparently made fun of her for which he sent a strong message.