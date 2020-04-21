Karla Panini lives with Américo and his ex-husband

Share it:

Once again the name of Karla Panini is in the eye of the hurricane and that is that Óscar Burgos shared a video where he is seen living with her, in addition to her current husband Américo Garza, ex-partner of Karla Luna.

In the video you can see Garza cooking while Burgos appears with Panini in the kitchen and although some applaud that both celebrities get along after Karla was unfaithful to Américo, others cross out that friendship because although they have a son in common, they do not think good.

Recall that Óscar has defended Panini on several occasions from all the offenses he receives from haters who accuse him of betraying Karla Luna in addition to not respecting his will that his daughters be separated from their older brothers.

"The truth is that the way everything happened is very bad for me", "With the simple fact of not respecting the will of a mother practically on her deathbed," netizens wrote on networks.

As if that were not enough, Oscar made a very controversial comment and it was that many people still have prejudices to see couples coexist.

For all those frightened, prejudiced people who only see mistakes in others believing that they will never make one, he wrote on social networks.

