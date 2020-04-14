Karla Panini jokingly revealed to Karla Luna her love affair with her husband

Share it:

Karla Panini to this day continues to be attacked and criticized on social networks, for the alleged treason she committed by taking away the husband of her best friend Karla Luna. Recently the former Lavandera faced criticism again after receiving a meme that said "stay home, as well as you stayed with your friend's husband", words accompanied by a photograph of Karla Panini with Américo Garza, the day of her controversial wedding.

"It works for me and if they say about me, they talk and bring memes … I'm used to it, nothing happens; let's see things that really nourish us, let's see really interesting things, let's have peace, let's hope, let's have faith, let's get to Pray not to be messing around or gossiping, we are going to start doing more beautiful things … if I did or did not do, well, it is over, "replied Karla Panini on social networks.

Given this, social network users "revived" a video when in a program of Las Lavanderas, Karla Panini confessed to Karla Luna that she supposedly had an affair with her husband Américo Garza.

Karla Luna, in her "comare morena" character, following the improvised routine on the show, commented that "comare güera" (Karla Panini) was in a bad way because she had two years without sexual intercourse. This referring to the time that Karla Panini was actually divorced from her husband, the also comedian Óscar Burgos (the Guarumo Dog).









"Let's see if his brat will patch it"Karla Luna expressed, to which Karla Panini replied: "Don't pay attention, I'm going to ask your robe to patch me". Surprised by the response, "Comare Moray" added, "Don't get into an eleven-rod shirt." The "comare güera" with a sarcastic laugh, pointed out that it hit Karla Luna where it hurt the most.

