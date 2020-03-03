General News

 Karl Urban continues without news about the future of Dredd

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Picture of Dredd (2012)

The project to rekindle Judge Dredd in serial format remains somewhat in the air. Last summer some light was seen on the project when they did a review of the script and pointed to its possible production, but in the end, this project titled at the moment “Judge Dredd: Megacity One” still in a certain stand-by. This series we remember arose as a continuation of the adventures of Dredd after the film 2012. In a way a sequel not directly from the film, because the intention is to continue to count on the actor Karl Urban.

On numerous occasions, Urban has shared his wishes to continue playing the character, but is waiting to be notified. In their appearance at C2E2 they have asked Urban for a sequel to "Dredd" and he has insisted on this idea again, he is waiting to be notified, but he is still open to the idea.

I would love to do it. I don't know if that is going to happen, ”Urban replies to a fan when asked about a possible sequel. I think the guys who own the rights of Dredd, Rebellion, I think they are developing something titled ‘Mega-City One’ and it would be great to see more Dredd, whether with me or not, it doesn't matter. I am a Dredd fan and there are so many great stories there. I would love to see them. And I have no doubt that, someday, someone will succeed. It's just a matter of time.

