 Karl Urban continues without news about the future of Dredd

The project to rekindle Judge Dredd in serial format remains somewhat in the air. Last summer some light was seen on the project when they did a review of the script and pointed to its possible production, but in the end, this project titled at the moment “Judge Dredd: Megacity One” still in a certain stand-by. This series we remember arose as a continuation of the adventures of Dredd after the film 2012. In a way a sequel not directly from the film, because the intention is to continue to count on the actor Karl Urban.

On numerous occasions, Urban has shared his wishes to continue playing the character, but is waiting to be notified. In their appearance at C2E2 they have asked Urban for a sequel to "Dredd" and he has insisted on this idea again, he is waiting to be notified, but he is still open to the idea.