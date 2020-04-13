Karime Pindter talks about her new book "How to Give You Your Taco"

Share it:

Karime Pindter, star of the reality show "Acapulco Shore", assures that he has a lot to say and for this reason he decided to write the book "How to Give You Your Taco", which was physically sold out weeks after its launch and which It is in the Top 50 of the country in digital downloads.

"It is my story in a book, about how I started my business, I talk about empowerment and what drives me," says the young woman.

I also give my point of view on relations between men and women, why sometimes we make them more complicated. In each chapter there is space for you to write a reflection of what you feel, of what you live, "he said in a telephone link with Agencia Reforma.

Karime, who recently finished filming the seventh season of Acapulco Shore in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, says she is hopeful with her book. "I want there to be people who feel inspired to grow. We have grown in a macho society and it is time for us to have more voice."

The influencer also ensures that she does not want to fulfill the social roles imposed on women, since she does not want to have children and considers herself an independent woman and focused on her work.

I do not want to have children, I am an independent woman, it is not really one of my goals, I am more focused on my work, on my projects. "

Karime Pindter has her own restaurant, a line of lipsticks, a t-shirt collection and a multimedia production agency.

