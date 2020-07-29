Karim Benzema's phrase that generated controversy for the striking omission of Lionel Messi

Share it:

Benzema scored 21 goals in La Liga and was the top scorer for Real Madrid (Reuters)

After the consecration with the Real Madrid in The league, Karim Benzema participated in a ping pong on his YouTube channel where he left several interesting definitions. The Gallic striker, top scorer and figure of his team, prepare these days to face the last goal of the season: win the Champions League.

After his great performance with the white cast in the domestic tournament, the 32-year-old Frenchman aspires to have a good performance at the international level in order to be among the candidates to win the award for the best soccer player in the world for the first time in his life. . Yes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo they do not manage to shine in the continental contest, he would happen to be one of the strong names to obtain the award: “Of course I think about the Ballon d'Or, since childhood, but it is not an obsession, it does not drive me crazy, but when you are competitive it is normal that you think about it. You are obligated ”.

Despite elegantly avoiding the question, the Cat He recognized that this campaign has reached his best level as a footballer: "Last year maybe, but this year I have gone up a little more, I am in a good moment and we have to take advantage of it.

At the time of giving proper names, he named Guti, Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, with the best footballers that the team shared, while choosing Zinedine Zidane, his current coach, like the former footballer with whom he would have loved to share the team.

Despite the countless occasions in which he faced him, Benzema does not believe that Messi is one of the best dribblers in the world (Reuters)

But the most controversial moment was when he was consulted by the best "dribbler" of the moment: "Neymar and I'm already there". The mention of the Brazilian is not a product of the controversy, since throughout his career this has been his most outstanding and best exploited feature within the playing fields, but the striking thing is that Benzema will not point to Lionel Messi.

Justly The league announced this week that the Argentine striker has attempted 283 dribbles in the 2019/20 tournament of which 182 They were successful for what has become the biggest and best dribbler in the tournament, a fact that his Real Madrid striker evidently forgot or omitted.

Benzema, who also ruled out the possibility of being a coach in the future, also seems to have no remorse for what his departure from the French team meant that deprived him, among other things, of being world champion in Russia 2018. Despite the consultation, the forward assured that he would not change the four Champions League that he raised with Real Madrid for the World Cup: "Never, in life."

The next commitment of the Spanish team is nothing less than before the Manchester City, on August 7 for the rematch of the knockout stages of the Champions League, after the first leg was a 2-1 victory for the team of Pep Guardiola at Santiago Bernabeu. If the result is reversed, it will be classified to Final 8 to be held in Portugal, where it must be measured against the winner of the key between Juventus and Lyon which for now has the French box as a winner by 1 to 0, when there are still 90 minutes to play in Italy.

