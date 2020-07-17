Karim Benzema, the Real Madrid star striker who had to wait for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave to shine

Share it:

Karim Benzema is one goal away from Lionel Messi in the competition for being La Pichichi de La Liga (Reuters)

The third Spanish League title with him Real Madrid It could not come otherwise for Karim Benzema: with two of his goals in the 2-1 win against Villarreal, to reach 21 in the contest and to be only two behind the tournament's top scorer, Lionel Messi, when there is one date for the farewell, which marks the degree of consolidation of the French attacker, discussed by the white fans for a time and that he even thought of leaving everything at the worst time, when he had the Portuguese José Mourinho as coach.

Benzema, a great scorer since making his young debut at Olympique Lyon, had to play in the shadows and dedicate himself more to helping Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the great star of modern history in Real Madrid, to define the matches. It was only two seasons ago, when CR7 left for Juventus, that the fans and the world of football rediscovered him for what he is, a total player, capable of generating plays, often in a subtle way, to also have the capacity to define them with multiple variants.

Born on December 12, 1987 in the town of Bron, in the Rhône-Los Alpes area, Benzema is of Algerian origin. His grandfather came from that African country, where he had founded a colony (Tighzert), in the 1950s and settled in the suburbs of Lyon, where Karim grew up in the context of a large family, with eight brothers, and a practicing Muslim.

He started out playing for the Bron Terraillon SC, a team from his area, and there he was soon discovered by Olympique Lyon scouts and taken to the lower divisions at the age of nine. Already at 16, after exploding with many goals, DT Paul le Guen cited him among the professionals and the day they presented him, he told the most veterans, who looked at him sarcastically, "Don't laugh, I came to take away the post ”.

Karim Benzema has been key to this new title of Real Madrid (EFE)

His debut in Primera took place against Metz at the age of 17, on January 15, 2005. Lyon won 2-0 and he was Bryan Bergougnoux's assistant in the second and that earned him that within a few days they made him sign the first professional contract of his life, and for three years, but although he already painted for a star, he did not He was able to find the desired continuity and had sporadic games, just 34 in two seasons and few goals (6) until his explosion took place in 2007/08, taking advantage of the fact that none of the club left his attackers Florent Malouda, John Carew and Sylvain Wiltord. It was a time of absolute dominance for Olympique de Lyon, who would win seven consecutive leagues (Benzema would take four of them).

With this exodus, DT Alain Perrin gave him the shirt ten and managed to establish himself as the starter with 31 goals in 51 games and in that season, they achieved the double (League and French Cup), for the first time in the history of the club and he He converted the best goal of that season against Racing Club de Lens for which they began to call him "Karim The Dream". They also reached the last 16 of the Champions League, when they were narrowly outclassed by Manchester United, but when that key ended, the Scottish coach of the English, Sir Alex Ferguson, began to prowl his surroundings to try to convince him to sign for the Red Devils. The president of Lyon, Jean Michel Aulas, found out and there was a conflict between the two entities.

Already for the 2008/09 season, Lyon's chances of retaining him were remote. It was known that it would be very difficult although it was not a great year for Benzema, who not only finished second in the scorers table with 17 goals, seven from the top scorer, André Pierre Grignac (Toulouse), but also lost the league this time at the hands of the Girondins de Bordeaux. He was leaving Olympique Lyon with a record of 42 goals in 112 games in five seasons. Real Madrid, which was consolidating a generational change, paid 35 million euros plus incentives for its pass and signed a contract for six seasons. He was going to meet there in the attack with forwards like Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín, his rival for the position and with whom he would alternate ownership in the times of the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini as coach.

In the first season he scored 8 goals in 27 games and left a pleasant impression, but everything changed when a new cycle began with the arrival of the Portuguese José Mourinho on the bench, and with Florentino Pérez in the presidency of the white club. The requirement was maximum and the DT took them with the French, who would also be involved in a matter of rape in his private life and his mood was not the best.

With José Mourinho as coach, Benzema was close to leaving (Shutterstock)

When he took over as coach, Mourinho said he was coming to “get back” Benzema, who finished that season with 26 goals and the Copa del Rey title, but was not entirely comfortable. The pressure was maximum because they were times of absolute dominance of Barcelona by Josep Guardiola: "If it were up to you, I would have to train at 12 because at 10 you are asleep and at 11 you are still sleeping", the Portuguese coach shouted at him, in front of the whole group. His former agent, Karim Djaziri, came to confess that at that time, Benzema "wanted to return to Lyon and I encouraged him to continue and persist."

Things started to change when Mourinho was replaced by Italian Carlo Ancelotti and he lived in a more relaxed environment. Benzema no longer had the competence of Higuaín, who had gone to Nápoli, but he continued with the same problem as before with the Whites: not being able to finish demonstrating everything he was capable of, hidden behind the tremendous figure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the most important player in the modern history of Real Madrid.

Despite everything, Benzema has won a huge number of titles since 2014, and especially since Zinedine Zidane, French and of Algerian origin, like him. He won four Champions Leagues in five years, four Club World Cups and even surpassed his technical director as the French player with the most matches in the club's history.. He was nominated seven times to win the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player of the year, and four of them was a finalist, although always overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

During his years with Cristiano, the Frenchman was in charge of helping him to become the figure

His best moment, without a doubt, came when Cristiano Ronaldo finally left Real Madrid for the 2018/19 season to go to Juventus. From there, and by Zidane's trust (his two families emigrated to France since the occupation of this country to Algeria in 1962 and if the Benzema settled in Bron, in Lyon, the Zidanes did so in another Muslim area of ​​Marseille, in Le Castellane), Benzema, now freed from having to play for others, appeared in all its dimensions, not only as a scorer but as a player on the entire court, although his best season, the brightest, is the current one.

He did not have the same luck with the French team as with his teams. Although he won the European Under-17 tournament in youth in 2004 (the first in France's history in the category) and at home, and in 2018, the UEFA Meridian Cup, he never finished convincing the majors. In 2006, he was called up for the Algerian national team but declined the invitation. I just wanted to play for France.

In the absolute selection he debuted on March 28, 2007 against Austria and went on to play Euro 2008 but the team was eliminated in the group stage and Raymond Doménech did not take it into account for the 2010 World Cup, although Laurent Blanc did later. He called him to play the Eurocup 2012, in which France was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Spain, the champion.

He did play the 2014 World Cup, although France fell to Germany in the quarterfinals, in the Maracana, but already a year and a half later He was definitively set aside for having been involved in the so-called "Valbuena Case", which is still investigating whether he effectively extorted his teammate by claiming a sum of money for not disclosing his participation in an apparent sex video. So it was that he missed being in the “blue” team world champion in Russia 2018.

Benzema has been erased by the France team

But the biggest problem he went through in his career occurred on April 21, 2010, something that had him troubled for a long time, when He was accused of having sex with 16-year-old Zahira Dehar, a French prostitute of Moroccan origin, in 2008 and which also involved Frank Ribéry, Sydney Gouvou and Hatem Ben Arfa, all from the national team. All four were summoned to testify in the Paris Pimping Brigade until Zahira admitted that he lied to them at their age.

He has a daughter, Melia, from his first marriage to Chloé Launey, and a son, Ibrahim, with his current partner, model Cora Gauthier, who usually travels between Madrir and London, and who is said to have helped him “settle down. "

Benzema scored 329 goals in 679 club matches and 47 goals in 116 matches for the French national team in all categories and has won, in addition to the three Spanish leagues and the 4 in France with Lyon, a French Cup, 3 Spanish leagues , 3 Spanish Super Cups, 2 King's Cups, 4 Champions, 4 Club World Cups and 3 European Super Cups with Real Madrid.

A remarkable record for a great striker who knew how to wait for his great opportunity and did not miss it.

