 Karen Obilom joins the second season of Doom Patrol in a recurring role

The second season of the series "Doom Patrol" It is taking shape with new faces for casting. The last to join would be Karen Obilom, which will have the recurring role of Roni Evers, according to Deadline. The character of Obilom is described as “A military veteran, with a mysterious past, that Vic Stone / Cyborg (Wade) knows while attending a PTSD (PTSD) support group”.

That name of Roni Evers suggests that you may be inspired by the character Ronald evers from the DC comics, which also worked in the army. What is interesting is that Evers eventually became a cyborg himself, even calling himself "Cyborg" and becoming an enemy of the Teen Titans.

Obilom is known for its leading role in the series “Games People Play”, recently renovated for a second season, or in “NCIS: New Orleans” Y "NCIS: Los Angeles".

These days we have also known the incorporations of Roger Floyd as Red Jack in the series and that of Abigail Saphiro as the Chief's daughter. The series has already begun filming, with a view to being released sometime this year, both in HBO Max and in DC Universe.

Via information | Deadline