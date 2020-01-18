 Karen Gillan is interested in directing and starring in a Batgirl movie

Share it:

We've known for some time that Warner Bros. would intend to get Batgirl into the world of cinema. In fact for a while it was thought that we would see the character in the imminent premiere movie "Birds of Prey", although everything ended up being nothing. However, heroin would be with Supergirl one of the priorities for the coming years.

There is a script for a Batgirl movie, by Christina Hodson, also responsible for "Birds of prey", and after the slowdown suffered a year ago, it is possible that a good reception of "Birds of prey" Help this movie resume. Meanwhile, there are actresses who run for the character, and the last one to do so has been Karen Gillan, known for the new films of Jumanji and especially for being Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a recent interview, Karen Gillan was asked which comic character would love to play and replied that “Batgirl would be pretty cool”. Alluding to her new facet as director, with the film “The Party’s Just Beginning”, they asked Karen Gillan what superhero movie would you like to direct and the actress again alluded to the character of DC:

Batgirl would also be pretty cool. My favorite movies in that world are dark, and my favorite is 'The dark knight'. I love the way it was directed, so I would love to work in that kind of world as a director.

Interestingly, the writer of Gail Simone, who has worked on the Birds of Prey and Batgirl comics, has come out in response to these comments to support Gillan as Batgirl, as she thinks it would be a perfect casting:

As one of Batgirl's oldest writers, she would fully support Karen Gillan as Batgirl. She would nail him like Barbara. Put Cass there too.

