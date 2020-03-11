 Karen Gillan believes that Nebula has just begun a new stage at UCM

Share it:

Karen Gillan has been playing Nebula since "Guardians of the Galaxy", where we already saw her as an emissary of Thanos. Since then the character has undergone an important evolution, especially in "Avengers: Endgame". We may see her again in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and with James Gunn’s announcement that this film is going to close the plot of many characters in his franchise, there are many who believe that Nebula could be one of these characters.

In a promotional interview of the launch in domestic format of the animated film in which she puts voice "Spies in Disguise" / "Spies in disguise", they have asked him about his character of Nebula, and curiously he does not feel that the end of his character is approaching, in fact he believes that he has just entered a completely new stage.

I don't feel that your story is over at all. In any case, I feel that your story could be starting. We found her in a really broken and vulnerable place and in the course of the movies, she had to face the source of all her abuses. You just had this huge cathartic experience and the source of abuse has been eliminated, so what happens next? That is something that I think is incredibly interesting. Healing can begin but it will not be easy and it will not be immediate either.

Regarding the approach that will follow in future interpretations of Nebula in the future, Gillan commented:

First, I want to read many psychology essays about people recovering from abuse. And secondly, I can't wait to channel that on Nebula and have fun with it at the same time. I feel like we're going to start defining who she is without Thanos approaching her.

Of course the actress has always been very happy and excited by Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and always hoping that the project would go ahead. Perhaps your statements are a consequence of all the details you already know about the movie.

