Karakuri Circus: review of the series available on Amazon Prime Video

The karakuri ningyo are Japanese mechanical dolls known for the care with which they are made and for reproducing complex movements, through an intricate mechanism of cables and gears. The karakuri ningyo inspired the mangaka Kazuhiro Fujita for the drafting of Karakuri Circus: one of the author’s longest-running works, whose serialization began in 1997 and ended in 2006. In Italy, however, it was first published by Play Press, from 2002 to 2003, then, from 2014, by RW Edizioni , and it is still ongoing.

Between 2018 and 2019, the 36 episodes of the animated adaptation of Karakuri Circus, created by the studio, were published on Amazon Prime Video VOLN (same as I Want to Eat Your Pancreas): a long-desired transposition by Kazuhiro Fujita fans. At the end of the vision, we can say that Karakuri Circus managed to entertain us as if we were in a circus, but not without unexpected falls.

The smile of the jester



It is difficult to describe the events narrated in Karakuri Circus without revealing too much of the plot, but if we had to dwell only on the first episodes, we would be talking about a very small portion of what the warp has to offer: the authors have put together a complex tale that revolves around a 200 year long love story.

Masaru Saiga he is a child who loves the circus, but at the age of 11 he is already in danger: following the death of his father, even if he was an illegitimate son, he became the only heir to the fortune accumulated with the Saiga company.

Masaru has never fully met his father, and the only relative he has bonded with is his grandfather, who recommended that he take a huge suitcase with him and look for Shirogane in the nearest circus, should he be in trouble. The words of the grandfather push the child to be accompanied to the nearest circus by Narumi Kato, a man is suffering from ZONPHA, a strange disease that causes him a sudden and acute asphyxiation, which he manages to overcome only by making the people around him laugh: Masaru saves his life. To thank him, Narumi agrees to accompany him when the child is attacked by a group of human-looking puppets. Narumi frees him and together they escape, reaching a circus where they are rescued by Shirogane, a girl who helps them using a particular weapon inside Masaru’s suitcase: the puppet. Harlequin. Shirogane has spent her entire life training as a puppeteer, giving up any kind of emotion, and now she has to carry out the last task entrusted to her by Masaru’s grandfather before dying: to protect her grandson. In fact, the young man has attracted the attention of his father’s closest relatives who want to take possession of the inheritance.

We prefer not to explain how events continue in order not to ruin a twist that takes place in the first episodes. At the end of the introductory events, Masaru and Shirogane continue their life in apparent tranquility, joining the circus family Nakamachi.

Meanwhile Narumi, after losing his memory, finds himself in a medical center that studies ZONPHA. From this moment on, the plot changes direction, to tell about the battle that has lasted for 200 years among puppeteers and Automata, mechanical sentient beings that feed on human blood, led by the “director” of the Midnight Circus.

Net of a rhythm that might seem too pressing, with a few pauses that allow you to savor the various adventures well, and of an apparently simple development, in reality the script hides mysteries and revelations, which they manage to keep glued to the screen for the entire duration of the show.

Laugh clown



The initial episodes of Karakuri Circus are alone a preparatory phase, introducing us to the context in which the characters move, that is, a world in which there are people who fight using puppets; furthermore, the first characteristics of Masaru, Shirogane and Narumi are outlined.

Masaru has been deprived of his childhood and is aware of the dangerous situation in which he found himself involved when he was only 11 years old; but he, after all, would just like to continue to live in peace, even if he is now an orphan, after having given a tomb to his dead mother. Because of this, the child feels guilty for jeopardizing the lives of friends. Shirogane, as mentioned, has no feelings and this makes her enigmatic and cold, but at the same time she is tied to Masaru, whom she sees as a young master to be protected and cared for. Narumi, on the other hand, manages to find a smile in all circumstances, and also transmits his positivity to his fellow adventurers: thanks to his influence he instills courage in Masaru, convincing him to stop crying and smile even in the most difficult situations, and understand to Shirogane how precious life is. The first episodes are limited only to laying the foundations for a more articulated warp, which begins to take shape when the story of the alchemist brothers is introduced Yin Bai e Jin Bai. From this moment on Karakuri Circus moves following the simple concept that you need to know the past, to understand the present: it comes to life a story that has its roots in the distant past and that revolves around the rivalry between two brothers because of the love for the same woman.

We do not want to go into too much detail, but through a cunning and apparently complex game of interconnections between past and present, we are fascinated by how the story and the three protagonists are somehow closely linked and influenced by events that took place two centuries earlier, touching on concepts such as reincarnation and the cyclical nature of events.

As the events continue, numerous questions emerge, but also as many answers: the anime, in fact, takes the right time to explain in a clear and simple way the various mysteries that accumulate. We must point out, however, that in the final arcs the narrative rhythm speeds up and some passages are not entirely understandable, relying more on the free interpretation of the spectator, than on exhaustive explanations.

Moreover, in the decisive beats of the adventure, the script seemed even more hasty, not allowing us to appreciate everything that happens: just think that the last episode has interesting narrative implications, which fail to leave their mark because they would have needed more time to be developed better.

Hand in hand with the unraveling of a plot that becomes increasingly complex, but at the same time clear, there is a gradual growth of the three main interpreters. Masaru gradually becomes brave and confident, smiling and facing the danger head on; Shirogane discovers the first human feelings and even if she still can’t understand it she is in love with Narumi. It is the latter who has undergone a more drastic change, due to what he sees after separating from his companions: children with an advanced stage of the disease. Narumi’s change is also partly due to sudden memory loss, but his ideals haven’t changed at all; little by little his smile loses its value and power, because he is full of anger towards the Automata, who are the real cause of the suffering of children.

In the eyes of many, man is seen as a demon and this can also be seen in a fighting style that is no longer elegant, but aggressive, violent, and destructive. Inevitably, as you get to the heart of the warp, new interpreters are introduced.

Some, however, seemed to us not very remarkable, so much so that they should have carved out more space, not being entirely random. An example could be the Nakamachi circus family which, despite the few scenes in which it appears, is by no means secondary, as it helps Masaru and Shirogane to find a normal life, and plays a key role in the final stages; but during the episodes she is not given the right importance that could have made us appreciate her presence on the “stage“We would have preferred more episodes to focus on the extended family relationship that develops between Shirogane, Masaru and the Nakamachi family. This is one of the biggest flaws in the delineation of the entire cast: due to the vast number of roles. who alternate on the scene, not everyone can boast a good construction, so much so that they cannot involve us in the most dramatic moments that see them as protagonists. On this front, we believe that a longer playing time (even if 36 episodes are by no means few) or a different management of the bets could have given the right thickness to the various artists of the animated “circus” of Karakuri Circus.

Coulrofobia

Karakuri Circus has a Carthusian design, at the expense of sporadic imperfections in some sequences. The character design of the puppets and the Automata is variegated and colorful, recalling the Italian masks and clowns, but in some situations, especially the most excited ones, the Marionettes are affected by a CGI that immediately catches the eye. The fights between puppets and automatons are a mixture of technicality, elegance and brute strength, and boast fast animations, but of which it is possible to appreciate every movement.

Instead, when Narumi takes the field, the fights are close, based on strength and physical endurance, and thanks to good direction and ad Smooth animations are also enthralling. The design of the Automata sometimes brings out a more disturbing nature of the production, even if limited only to the initial stages, when some modify their human appearance to become real mechanical monsters.

Net of these situations and a slight presence of body horror, we cannot consider Karakuri Circus with a true horror, transmitting only a slight sense of disturbance.

The character design of the characters, although varied, did not strike us as that of the Marionettes and the Automata, but it is still fascinating, because if at first it seems that some performers are very similar to each other, we soon realize how this stylistic choice has a narrative value: we try to also visually strengthen the link between past and present.