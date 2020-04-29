Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san: review of the love story on Crunchyroll

Share it:

Slice of life Scholastics now fill manga and anime: for this reason when we approached Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san we were biased, also because of unoriginal premises. Seeing the first episode, we changed our mind, even if not entirely: apparently the production has a plot already seen, but it is delicate and introduces innovative aspects. The series is the adaptation of two manga's Souichirou Yamamoto: the first, the main, gives the title to the anime; the second, however, is a spin-off focused on some secondary characters.

Yamamoto's work immediately conquered the public, so much so that other apocryphal titles were serialized, one of which was a hypothetical sequel. The anime, at the moment, consists of only two seasons: the first part of the story is available on the Crunchyroll streaming platform, which broadcast it in a simulcast; instead, the second season has landed directly on Netflix, last December, with Italian dubbing. We have recovered the first season of Karakai jozu no Takagi-san, and we can anticipate that, net of a not always convincing and pressing writing, he managed to excite us.

The spring of life

It's difficult to make an original love story, especially because of a market that seems to be saturated by now: Karakai jozu no Takagi-san looks like a classic slice of life set in a school, but with a narration and a script that try to be innovative. On the other hand, we have to admit that after the first few episodes, we realized that the warp is not well developed.

When Nishikata he enrolled in middle school, he would not have imagined that he would sit next to Takagi. She is sweet and kind, and manages to convey joy and serenity; but his innocent appearance does not reveal his true nature. Takagi found in Nishikata the perfect victim for his jokes: every day, he teases, teases him, makes fun of him, and uses psychology to provoke him or put him in difficulty. For its part, our only manages to suffer every joke, but still seeks a way to take revenge. Unfortunately, unlike his rival who is impassive, the protagonist is always betrayed by emotions, all too evident by his expressions. Takagi manages to turn against him in every way "prank", reversing the situation. The girl always seems to be one step ahead of her partner, as if she could read his mind. Yet, despite the teasing and the skirmishes, the two are inseparable: whether they have to go home at the end of lessons, both during the summer holidays. In the eyes of the other companions, the two appear as a couple just waiting to train.

Soon, we realized that Takagi's constant pricks and Nishikata's revenge attempts actually take on different connotations: we interpreted them as gods. pleasant and naive gimmicks to spend more time together.

The episodes are divided into four or five short stories of daily life, which focus on the turbulent and complex relationship between the two protagonists. The short stories are interspersed with moments focused on Minae, Yukari, is Sanae: three classmates of the protagonists, who momentarily break the narrative and add further panache, and sometimes introduce the next theme, which will involve Nishikata and Takagi.

The drop digs the stone

There is a belief among Japanese students that writing on an eraser to erase the name of the person we are in love with, this will reciprocate the feeling when the eraser is worn out. Takagi wrote the name of Nishikata .

From this simple assumption of the pilot we have understood how Karakai jozu no Takagi-san is a singular love story born and developed among school desks. At the expense of what is presented to us in one of the final episodes, in which the circumstances that led the two to meet for the first time are shown, there is no effective explanation as to why there is a rivalry. The short segments, however, are written in order to deepen the character of the two protagonists, and to know better their behavior. In this way we can understand that Takagi provokes Nishikata only for the desire to spend more time with him. After all, she is in love and any pretext, even what seems to be the most futile (like keeping him company during cleaning) is good for being with him. In these circumstances, he tries not to be betrayed by what he feels, and his constant jokes, although they sometimes reveal the truth, can be a palliative not to deceive himself and not to suffer, not yet knowing if his feelings are reciprocated. Takagi simply tries to get closer and understand what his friend feels.

While the co-protagonist is aware that she loves her partner, Nishikata is still naive and doesn't quite understand what he feels. He still does not realize that with his constant attempts to want to avenge himself, he spends his days thinking about Takagi and spends time in his company: in order to be able to exchange what he undergoes with the same coin, he is willing to give up having fun with friends, preferring to be with the "rival".

He still does not understand that, although unconsciously, he is trying to change to look different in the eyes of his partner, as demonstrated by his attempt to learn to ride a bike, or to train: initially he does it to punish himself for not being able to keep up with her , but later decides to do it because Takagi has noticed that he is getting prettier. When he is with her, and his gaze is lost in his eyes, Nishikata feels his heart beat uncontrollably and blushes.

Unfortunately, the narrative does not help to fully appreciate the relationship between the two students: if on the one hand the development of the characters is pleasant through short stories of private life, following the division into chapters typical of manga; on the other hand, we noticed that the progress continues very slowly.

The episodes focus only on the constant quarrels between Nishikata and Takagi, with a progression of the link between the two at times too calm: one almost has the feeling that the script does not evolve sufficiently, without reaching an effective turning point, but this happens calmly. Only in the decisive lines does the plot seem to materialize, but we have had the impression that what happens in these situations cannot bring about a substantial change in the balance of the relationship between Takagi and Nishikata. One of the reasons for a low-bodied script can be found in the fact that the original work has not yet reached a final. At the expense of what the episodes offer, we cannot deny that in several moments we came across situations that made us smile, as the two lovers spend the days together.

As we said, the stories of the two students are alternated with others focused on Mine, Yukari, is Sanae: a group of friends who manages to fit into the main story, acting as a short break, without ruining the main story.

Their presence does not greatly enrich the warp, but enriches it with pleasant comic situations. There are rare times when the three supporting actors interact with the principal, as there is an inversion of roles: the authors preferred to cut out a space dedicated only to the trio, making the two lovers in love momentarily secondary. In the short segments, the trio is deepened sufficiently, resulting well cared for, so as to be appreciable from the first meeting: Yukari is the most studious member, with a mature character, and although sometimes he does not want to take part in the childish games and conversations of the friends, can not do without them; Sanae is apparently cold and sometimes aggressive, but hides an unexpected playful side; Mina is childish, and overwhelms her companions with her light-heartedness and happiness. From the outset it is noted that Mina, Yukari, and Sanae have different qualities, but together they form an indissoluble gang, which manages to have fun. Although they play marginal roles, the three friends are characterized by just enough to be pleasant, and are now an integral part of the plot, so much so that it would be hard to imagine a second season without them.

Status quo

The technical sector of Karakai jozu no Takagi-san is very valid: characterized by a painstaking design, even if in some sequences it shows the side to a lesser attention, above all when the shot tries to take more subjects; such situations, however, are sporadic. The character design could be simplistic and not very appreciable, with heads disproportionate to the rest of the body.

We are of the opinion, however, that the slightly rounded line and the big eyes manage to capture the childhood and delicacy of the protagonists, adapting to the romantic atmosphere of the production.

The character design is embellished with a style that tries to be "normal", without falling into exaggerations, even when there are visual alterations to emphasize the more cheerful interludes. You can see a different use of the drawings for the surrender of Nishikata and Takagi: the former is forced to suffer, and his expressions are often remarked, especially when he suffers or when he thinks of revenge.

Takagi, on the other hand, was "designed"to never appear disfigured and always be perfect: an example is given to us when he makes a funny face to make his partner laugh, but is never framed. The trait therefore remains sober, with the intention of always make her look beautiful and sunny.