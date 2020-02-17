Kanye West makes Kim Kardashian's 'cobra' in public and freaks out with his face

Share it:

Kanye West has made the 'cobra' to Kim Kardashian in a basketball game while the famous kiss cam recorded them … As you can imagine, the moment has already gone around the world.

To take your face off when you go to kiss is not a comfortable situation and more if the scene takes place in front of thousands of people. It happened to Chenoa in his expected reunion with David Bisbal on stage, a moment that turned her back into a spotlight after her famous appearance in tracksuit after her breakup with the singer of 'I collapsed'. The title of this theme of Almeria is perfect for us to title the face that remained Kim Kardashian after Kanye West made the 'cobra' in public, specifically before the millions of attendees NBA All Star Game 2020. Chenoa, you are not alone!

Marriage He was enjoying the sporting event when they were surprised by the famous 'Kiss Cam'. Kim, always alert to what may happen in her environment, was ready to delight those present with a passionate kiss to her husband, but this seems to be in another galaxy. This is how the events happened …

Kim Kardahian sends kisses to camera and when he extends his lips in the direction of Kanye west comes the 'cobra' that has already become viral. She saves the forms and smiles, but deep down she shows that she has an impressive anger inside. We do not know if the 'bajini' said something to the rapper or discreetly elbowed him, but he ends up smiling. Our 'Kimi' will have annoyed the gesture, but it has made our day. We already have a new memory to add to the most ridiculous moments of this clan… Do not miss them!