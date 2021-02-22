Kanojo, Okarishimasu reveals more details of their upcoming event

On the official site for the multimedia franchise based on the manga by Kanojo, Okarishimasu (Rent A Girlfriend), a new visual was revealed for the franchise’s next event, which is titled “Ibento (Event) to Kanojo: Ibekano“, And which will be held in Japan on February 28 at 3:30 p.m. The event will include a presentation, a sale of limited edition products and a recital. Important announcements are expected during its completion.

Additionally, the event also confirmed that the main voice cast, consisting of Shun Horie (Kazuya Kinoshita), Sora Amamiya (Chizuru Ichinose), Aoi Yuuki (Mami Nanami), Rie Takahashi (Sumi Sakurasawa) y Nao Touyama (Ruka Sarashina). It will also have the participation of The Peggies Y Halca, who performed the musical themes of the first season.

Reiji Miyajima began the publication of the manga through the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha in July 2017. The publisher published the eighteenth compiled volume on November 17 in Japan and its most current report indicated that it had exceeded 7 million copies in circulation.

Sinopsis de Kanojo, Okarishimasu

Kazuya Kinoshita is a 20-year-old college student who has a wonderful girlfriend: the brilliant Mami Nanami. But suddenly, not anymore. Without warning, Mami breaks up with him, leaving him heartbroken and lonely. Seeking to ease his pain, he hires a rental girlfriend through an online application. His partner is Chizuru Mizuhara, who through her incomparable beauty and cute demeanor, manages to win Kazuya’s affection.

But after reading similar experiences from other clients Chizuru had had, Kazuya is sure that her caring personality and warm smile were just an act of playing with his heart, and he rates her poorly. Aggravated, Chizuru criticizes him for his shameless hypocrisy, revealing his true temperal personality. However, this one-sided exchange is interrupted when Kazuya discovers that his grandmother has collapsed.

They run to the hospital and find Kazuya’s grandmother already in good condition. Puzzled by Chizuru’s presence, Grandma asks who this girl could be. On impulse, Kazuya introduces her as his real girlfriend, forcing Chizuru to play the role. But with Kazuya still anchored to Mami, how long can this difficult client and the reluctant hire girlfriend get on with their performance?

