Kanojo, Okarishimasu is shown in a new trailer with Chizuru in the foreground

Weekly Shonen Magazine has recently lost a ninety piece of its stable, The Quintessential Quintuplets, manga romcom harem that has won over many readers over the past year. With the end of The Seven Deadly Sins in sight, the magazine must find a worthy successor, and this could be Kanojo, Okarishimasu.

In the main magazine of the Kodansha house, romantic manga has always gone strong, as the successes of recent years also demonstrate. For this reason Kanojo, Okarishimasu, also known with the western title of Rent A Girlfriend, could be the new face of the magazine. This year, in fact, the anime which will appear in the new trailer will debut highlights the protagonist Chizuru Mizuhara.

The promotional video of Kanojo, Okarishimasu in fact shows for almost all its 45 seconds the girl, entangled in a false relationship with the protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita. With the voice of Sora Amamiya, who has already voiced the protagonists of important souls, the girl introduces herself to the spectators of the anime produced by TMS Entertainment. Kanojo, Okarishimasu will debut in July 2020. The manga currently in publication has reached 126 chapters and 13 tankobons published.