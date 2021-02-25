Kanojo, Okarishimasu: Girls Inspire Sexy Mousepads

The company Hobby Stock announced a collaboration with the franchise based on the manga Kanojo, Okarishimasu (Rent A Girlfriend), at the launch of a line of sensual mousepads inspired by each of the girls in the franchise for the month of May in Japan.

The products feature Chizuru Ichinose, Sumi Sakurasawa, Ruka Sarashina and Mami Nanami wearing bathing suits while their breasts have been scaled to offer support to the wearer’s wrist. The heights of these scaled breasts depend on the character, with the highest being Chizuru’s (400mm) and the smallest being Mami and Sumi’s (220mm).

The products are individually priced at 4,400 yen (approximately $ 42) and are available for pre-order on the official dealer site (link) since February 25 in Japan. A special one-time Hobby Stock edition adds a printed illustration, bringing the price to 6,600 yen ($ 63).

Sobre Kanojo, Okarishimasu

Reiji Miyajima began the publication of the manga through the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha in July 2017. The publisher published the eighteenth compiled volume on November 17 in Japan and its most current report indicated that it had exceeded 7 million copies in circulation. The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. TMS Entertainment, under the direction of Kazuomi Koga and scripts written by Mitsutaka Hirota, released in July 2020. The production of a second season is confirmed.

© Reiji Miyajima / Kodansha / “She, I will borrow” production committee