Kaminari's voice actor says that the next MHA movie must show his betrayal

Spy yes, spy no. Who will be this mysterious character who is hiding in the Yuei from the first bars of the manga and the anime? According to many fans, who have theorized a lot about it, the traitor present in high school is Denki Kaminari, the fulminating student of the class 1-A and therefore a companion of Midoriya.

Several aspects in the manga and anime seem to redirect to this character but, of course, so far there is nothing certain. Yet the US voice actor of the character of My Hero Academia he wants to see this possibility fully explored.

At ComicBook, the voice actor Kyle Herbert who gives the voice to Denki Kaminari in films and episodes related to My Hero Academia, he has revealed what according to him should be included in the next feature film dedicated to this universe: Kaminari must see his true identity revealed. "I think the third film should be My Hero Academia: Denki Kaminari is a traitor"says the actor.

"It would be a big revelation if he was a traitor, and I could be a villain. It would be fantastic. It would be the best film, perhaps of all time." Of course, not all of Kaminari's voice actor's statement is serious, but it would still matter to clear up the suspicions about his character.

It has recently been shown in the United States My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, a film that has been very successful. Unfortunately for Italian fans, Dynit has announced a postponement due to the Coronavirus.