Kaley Cuoco, the star recreates one of the most iconic scenes from The Big Bang Theory on TikTok

One of the key elements of The Big Bang Theory is the relationship between Sheldon and Penny, which initially was quite unstable and fluctuating but then resulted in a friendship among the most beautiful and deepest of all TV series.

So Kaley Cuoco managed to recreate one of the iconic scenes from the sitcom on Tik Tok or that of the triple knock on Sheldon’s door. Unable to count on Jim Parsons’ input, the actress chose to get help from Pierson Fode, his co-star on The Man from Toronto, a new action comedy set to air next year. In this hilarious video that you can see below, the actors have decided to use the original audio making it even more incredible.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Cuoco revisit the world of The Big Bang Theory in some way. Earlier this year he made a striking appearance in the Young Sheldon prequel series where he lent his voice in a quite unique way. The episode sees young Sheldon himself (Ian Armitage) panicking about an upcoming swimming competition at school, and as anxiety about the bacteria found in the water grows, the child decides to talk to the pool which responds precisely with the Chef’s voice.

For more insights into the series, check out the trivia about the stars of The Big Bang Theory and the 5 most unforgettable moments from The Big Bang Theory.