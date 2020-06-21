Kakushigoto: the author bewitched by the anime: "Leave my manga alone, look at that"

Share it:

It's incredible what happened a few days ago – exactly after the conclusion of the first season of Kakushigoto – at the mangaka Koji Kumeta. In fact, the author of the work, after watching the last episode of the anime, decided to definitively end the story and to publicly thank the director Murano Yuuta.

The guys from Anime Corner they translated an interview released a few days ago, during which the author would have commented: "I tell you the truth, I don't care if you read the manga or not, just look at the anime. I can't believe I wrote such a story, Yuuta-san's work is crazy". At the bottom you can take a look at the quote.

After seeing what we confirm is an excellent season finale, Kumeta therefore decided to write the fine word on history. The latest issue of the manga will be published on July 6th in Monthly Shonen Magazine, while a thirteenth and final Volume will presumably be available between August and September 2020.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!