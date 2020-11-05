Kakegurui, the young singer Poppy performs live with a Yumeko Jabami cosplay!

Wrestling fans will surely know I Shirai, champion under contract with WWE and current detentrice dell’NXT Women’s Championship. The wrestler last fought during the NXT “Halloween Havoc” special, and accompanying her walk-in was none other than the young singer. Poppy.

Poppy, pseudonym of the singer and dancer born in 1995 Moriah Rose Pereira, he has celebrated the entry into the ring of the champion just before the match against Candice LaRae, won by the reigning champion after a very hard-fought match. For the occasion, the singer wore the clothes of a student from Kakegurui’s Hyakkaou Private Academy. Below you can take a look at the walk-in, published on the official WWE TWitter profile.

Just before the start, Poppy has published a series of shots on her Instagram profile, posing wearing Yumeko Jabami’s clothes. She is the second singer to have mentioned the anime in the last week, along with international star Megan Thee Stallion. In the comments, of course, the fans exploded with joy, catching the artist’s quote on the fly.

What do you think of it? Do you like Poppy’s cosplay? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t seen Kakegurui on Netflix yet, we suggest you take a look at our first in-depth study on the series.