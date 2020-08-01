Kakegurui: the Italian Datenshi presents a splendid and winning Kirari

Share it:

By now there are several manga that have treated or deal with gambling, declined in multiple forms. One of those that has become particularly popular in the past few years has been Kakegurui, a manga written by Homura Kawamoto and designed by Toru Naomura. The work was then adapted into anime and present on Netflix which made it even more famous.

Kakegurui is the protagonist Yumeko Jabami, a student who just moved to a school known for hosting high society children. But in this school there is a brutal system based on the games and the debts that arise, with a person who can take total control of the life of another student. While Yumeko lives for the thrill of the game, there are those who oppose his way of doing: Kirari Momobami, student council president and who wants to restore the status quo destroyed by the transferred student.

Blonde and with a glacial and cruel look thanks to her very blue eyes, Kirari is one of the main antagonists of Kakegurui. Always dressed in red for the academy's official uniform, it has now come to life thanks to the Italian Datenshi. With his work, we can admire the Kirari Momobami cosplay with several photos at the bottom of the news. Have you already seen it in action in Kakegurui XX?