Kakegurui returns viral, boom on social networks thanks to the cosplay of the star Megan Thee Stallion!

The international star Megan Thee Stallion, currently in the Top 30 of the most listened to music artists in the world, has recently published on his social profiles a series of shots wearing the role of Yumeko Jabami, crazy and sensual protagonist of the anime Kakegurui.

At the bottom you can take a look at the photos posted on Twitter and Instagram, awarded by fans with millions of likes. The singer wears red and black dresses and tries to imitate the facial expressions of the protagonist, the real trademark of the MAPPA anime.

Megan Thee Stallion is not new to this type of post, in fact you will remember her statements regarding My Hero Academia and the quote to Naruto included in one of her latest pieces. The singer’s love of anime is hardly a surprise, and fans are sure to be happy to see her passion extends far beyond mainstream series.

As for Kakegurui, we remind you that the first two seasons are available on Netflix, and that for the moment everything is silent regarding a possible Season 3. Homura Kawamoto’s manga meanwhile is continuing its run and has recently published Volume 13, so the chances of a return of the anime remain extremely high.

What do you think of it? How would you rate this cosplay? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!