Kaiju No. 8 officially arrives on MangaPlus, but will be called Monster # 8

It has been at the center of one of the viral explosions of the last few days: it is Kaiju No.8 which after a few weeks already seems to be a success for Shonen Jump +, Shueisha's digital platform. In addition to Japanese, so far the manga was also present on MangaPlus but only in Spanish and with the title of 8Kaijuu.

The good news finally arrives also for English-speaking fans or those who prefer to read with the language of his majesty, given that Kaiju No. 8 has been available on MangaPlus for a few days in English. The official arrival that made the manga available for free and legally was on July 22, in which only the first of three chapters so far on the Japanese counterpart was published.

However on this version, the manga has received a new title, namely Monster # 8. A change that thus nullifies the identity of the kaiju, monsters typical of the Japanese imagination and which we have seen at the center of different textures such as Godzilla or Pacific Rim even in western entertainment films. Chapter two will be released on July 29th at 5:00 pm and a plan to recover the backlog does not seem to have been presented yet.

In the meantime, here is what Monster # 8 is about, a manga that in Japan has already collected over two million visits with not even three chapters.