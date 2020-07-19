Kaiju No.8 continues to conquer the Japanese: what does the viral manga of Jump + talk about?

Share it:

A lot of new series are arriving on Shonen Jump +. Among the most recent is Ghost Reaper Girl by the author of Rosario x Vampire. However it was really going viral with just two chapters Kaiju No. 8, also known by the name of 8Kaijuu.

With the first chapter, in just two days, Kaiju No.8 got a million hits, setting a record for Shonen Jump +. Record repeated with the second chapter as the views then rose to two million. But what is it that made Japanese readers crazy? Let's find out what's in first chapter of Kaiju No. 8.

Japan is at the center of the kaiju's sights, huge monsters that crowd the world but focus mainly on attacks on Japan. Of course there are teams involved in the elimination of giant monsters, but who is responsible for cleaning up the disaster? Obviously there is a group that must also deal with this and Hibino Kafka is on the cleaning team, a 32 year old who deals with various operations from cutting limbs and pieces of kaiju to making them manageable or cleaning up the entrails.

As a child Hibino dreamed of becoming one of the members of the body that kills the kaiju, but was rejected on the fitness exams. During the cleanup of the last kaiju he is assigned the supervision of Ichikawa Reno, an 18 year old who dreams of becoming a warrior who fights the kaiju. During a cleaning operation, the duo is attacked by a minor kaiju who however puts two normal humans like them in difficulty. While Hibino manages to get Ichikawa away, suffers some wounds that do not allow him to fight. Ichikawa comes back to help him but the Third Division of the Japanese Defense Team will definitely kill the kaiju.

Inspired by Ichikawa, Hibino convinces himself to retry the exam but suddenly another smaller kaiju enters the throat of the protagonist turning him into a monster. And so begins Kaiju No. 8, with the chapter entitled "The man who turned into a Kaiju". Have you already read the chapter on MangaPlus in Spanish?