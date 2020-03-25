Kaiju Jieitai: synopsis and release date of the new manga by the author of Btooom!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest issue of Shinchosha's monthly magazine Monthly Comic @Bunch confirmed that Kaiju Jieitai, the new manga born from the genius of Junya Inoue (Btooom!), Will debut in the next issue of the Japanese monthly, set for the April 21, 2020. The first chapter will be a sort of "number 0", or a prologue of the main story.

The plot of Inoue's new work focuses on the fight for survival against terrible monsters. As the English title of the manga suggests, Monster Self-Defense Force, the clash with creatures will take place through "search and destroy" missions in which a military handful will hunt down terrifying beings. Hisekutta study it is mentioned in the key visual visible at the top of the article, and will provide support to sensei during the realization of the manga.

Junya Inoute has published the first chapter of his great work Btooom! in 2009, on the pages of Weekly Comic Bunch. Subsequently, the author moved on Monthly Comic @Bunch where the bimonthly serialization started. The series ended in March 2018 and after about two years off, the mangaka has finally decided to return with an original project.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow the new work of sensei? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you feel the need to escape this asphyxiating quarantine instead, we advise you to take a look at the March releases of J-Pop and our Top 5 manga to be recovered during this blocking period.