Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi author commented on his plans for a second season

Through his official Twitter account, the author of the light novels Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer), Rui Tsukiyo, gladly shared that the manga adaptation is having quite a success on digital distribution platforms for mobile devices. «I was already happy when I saw that we got 1st place on Google Play, but now we’ve got it on Apple Books too! Apparently, the manga version of Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi is being read by many people on their mobile devices.».

Further, The author also commented on the plans he has if the production of a second season is confirmed, especially specifying that he would take creative liberties to add content that was not present in the original light novels: «Behind the scenes, Keyaruga-sama plays different and elaborate games, like returning to Freia as Princess Flare and seeing her reactions, fufufu. Also, according to Setsuna-chan, when the “true name” is mentioned, not only the body and mind, but the soul is taken over by Keyaruga-sama, it’s too exciting to imagine! Too bad I can’t show you this kind of thing!».

He added: «If the production of a second season is determined, I could develop and expand the original work in some points, so I would like to incorporate these types of ideas and a few more! Sure, if the second season is confirmed!».

Rui Tsukiyo began publishing the novels through the independent service Shousetsuka ni Narou in December 2016 and are still in publication. Later the publisher Kadokawa, through the seal Sneaker Bunko, began its publication on paper in July 2017, with nine volumes released to date.

A twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios TNK, under the direction of Takuya Asaoka and scripts written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, has been on broadcast since January 13 in Japan. The animated adaptation is broadcast in two versions, one censored through television and the other uncensored through the service of AT-X.

Sinopsis de Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi

“Healing wizards cannot fight alone.” Keare, who has always been tormented by this logic, was always exploited over and over again by others. But one day he noticed what lay beyond healing magic, and became convinced that healing wizards are the strongest class of all. However, when he discovered this potential it was too late. Therefore, he decides to go back in time for four years, ready to rebuild his life. This is the heroic story of the healing sorcerer who became the strongest warrior, using the knowledge of his past life and healing magic.

