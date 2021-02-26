Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi Author Celebrated Manga’s High Sales

Through his official Twitter account, the author of the light novels Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer), Rui Tsukiyo, gladly shared that the first seven compilation volumes of the manga adaptation by Souken Haga They will be reprinted for the recent high sales flow.

«All volumes except the most recent one of the manga adaptation of Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi will be reprinted! They will be available on the market in mid-March. By the time the anime started streaming, quite a few copies had already been reprinted, but it has sold so well that there is already a need to do more. Sales of the digital version are also very strong and we hope to update the official number of copies in circulation soon. Thank you all for your support! I will do my best in anime, novels and manga!“Wrote the author.

Comic version of “Recovery Surgeon Redo”, all volumes other than the latest volume reprint!It will be on the market in the middle of March

Along with the start of the anime broadcast, I printed several copies, but they sold well and replaced with reprints! !!Electronic sales are also strong and we are looking forward to updating the official cumulative number of copies.

Thank you everyone for your support.

I will do my best in anime, novels, and comics!#Reply to Warlock pic.twitter.com/1Ihj6jnj3U — Rui Tsukiyo @ Recovery & Assassination Nobleman Animated! (@Tsukiyo_rui) February 25, 2021

Rui Tsukiyo began publishing the novels through the independent service Shousetsuka ni Narou in December 2016 and are still in publication. Later the publisher Kadokawa, through the seal Sneaker Bunko, began its publication on paper in July 2017, with nine volumes released to date.

A twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios TNK, under the direction of Takuya Asaoka and scripts written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, has been on broadcast since January 13 in Japan. The animated adaptation airs in two versions, one censored through television and one uncensored through the AT-X service.

Sinopsis de Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi

“Healing wizards cannot fight alone.” Keare, who has always been haunted by this logic, was always exploited over and over again by others. But one day he noticed what lay beyond healing magic, and became convinced that healing wizards are the strongest class of all. However, when he discovered this potential it was too late. Therefore, he decides to go back in time for four years, ready to rebuild his life. This is the heroic story of the healing sorcerer who became the strongest warrior, using the knowledge of his past life and healing magic.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© Rui Tsukiyo (Original), Souken Haga (Author), Kombu (Design) / KADOKAWA