Kaido's deceptions get the better of Oden in ONE PIECE chapter 970

While the anime of one piece is concentrated on the forced cohabitation in prison between Kid and Luffy, the manga is preparing to conclude the events of the past that they see as protagonist Oden, Kuri's Daimyo, whose dream was to make Wano more open to the outside world, both culturally and integratively.

In the last chapter, 969, we had seen how Oden had decided to take revenge on Orochi, preparing The Nine Red Sheaths to assault Kaido and free Wano from tyranny. In chapter 970, however, the King of Beasts and Oden finally find themselves face to face. But what most surprised the fans, beyond the fight between the two, was the way a character like it Kaido, considered almost invincible, if not invincible, capable of transforming himself into a fearsome dragon with an impressive size, he had to behave to succeed to beat a force of nature like Oden and keep power in Wano.

Going in order, it should be known that the samurai, thanks to his power and "Two sword style ", not only had he got the better of the tyrant, but it was him to get the scar which, in the present, the King of Beasts flaunts on his chest. Then you will ask yourself: how did Kaido end up defeating him? Simple, he deceived him. A person like him, one of the four emperors, had to resort to devious tricks to get the better of him.

In fact, not only had he managed to infiltrate a spy between the Oden tangos to get information and be prepared, but when he found himself cornered he put the samurai on the corner, making him aware that he had kidnapped his son. This made Oden hesitate that, taken aback, he was hit by the pirate and then captured for being sentenced to death by boiling.

And what do you think of the deceptions implemented by Kaido? Did you expect such an attitude or not? Let us know below in the comments.