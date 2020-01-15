Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson broke up after 3 months and the reason is much deeper than you think

Share it:

After just 3 months together, Kaia Gerber is Pete Davidson they broke up. The news came after the rumors of the past few days that they wanted the couple already away. As the 26-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian jumped from one relationship to another last year (including Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley), with Kaia Gerber he seemed to have found a certain stability and in fact, the reasons for the break are not to be found in his being tombeur de femmes. Indeed, the causes of this departure are quite serious and concern the mental health of Pete Davidson. In fact, the boy decided to take care of himself after the diagnosis for borderline personality disorder and to enter rehab. For Kaia, 18, this was a bit too much to handle, and perhaps, on the advice of her parents, Cindy Crowford and Rande Gerber, she decided to distance herself from Pete.

The Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson story is over

The news of the break between Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson, arrives after the model was photographed on vacation in Miami in the company of friends and family but without her boyfriend. Pete Davidson has kept away from the spotlight in the last period after his last appearance at Saturday Night Live. Just in late December in the comedy show, Pete had announced his return to rehab after the diagnosis of borderline disorder of personality and he had joked about it:

I will go 'on vacation' but the insurance pays part of it and they will take you by phone and shoelaces. It costs $ 100,000 but I have roommates.

This statement came a few days after that Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, Kaia's parents, had been seen in an intense discussion under her daughter's apartment in New York, from which Pete had also subsequently emerged. An internal source at E! Had said that the comedian would take a break to work on his mental health and that this could not wait, becoming his priority. This would be the second treatment after that of 2016 that the actor had already undergone.

The decision would come thanks to the advice of Kaia's parents. Always the source of E! he said Cindy and Rande were trying to drive Kaia and Pete in this difficult moment. Since returning to Los Angeles, the family has taken a step back from this situation, including Kaia. Given the young age, we understand very well how it can be something delicate and difficult to manage, so much so that according to another source, Pete has understood Kaia's feelings but knows that at the moment he must concentrate on his mental health, for this reason between the two, there is no grudge.

Kaia Gerber on Instagram has not published anything official and we do not know at this point if it is a definitive break or a break for the good of both, but for now, the story between Kaia and Pete Davidson is over.

