Kaguya-sama, the young Japanese idol Airi Suzuki enchants the fans by dancing the Chika Dance!

Airi Suzuki, singer and young Japanese idol known above all for the opening theme of Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2, has decided to give a small gift to his fans, publishing a video during which dance following the steps of the Chika Dance, complete with cosplay and themed room.

The posts dedicated to the anime have achieved the record of likes on the artist’s Twitter profile, and the video already boasts hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. The singer, former member of the female J-pop group C-ute and now militant in the Good!, has seen his fame grow exponentially on social networks after the transmission of the second season of the anime of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, which he had the opportunity to promote by performing several times in live.

The Chika Dance, for its part, has become a real social phenomenon since its first appearance in 2019, and according to what the voice actress said it would have recorded tens of millions views in less than a year. Airi Suzuki’s performance is absolutely outstanding, and who knows that the girl does not return to compose the opening of the third season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

And what do you think? What vote would you give to the performance of the singer? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the manga of Kaguya-sama: Love is War is also available in Italy, courtesy of Edizioni Star Comics.