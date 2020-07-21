Entertainment

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, the first two volumes will soon arrive in Italy

July 21, 2020
As you will surely know, the arrival of COVID-19 and the subsequent quarantine has created enormous problems for markets all over the world, with the anime and manga industry also having to pay a very salty bill and the effects of which will probably come really felt lonely in the near future.

After the continuous succession of postponed series and canceled events, the situation is now slowly returning to normal and the countless teams at work are resuming the serialization of their works. Well, even in Italy it seems that the most varied releases are finally returning to the limelight, as recently also announced by Star Comics.

In fact, through a short press release, the company has announced that Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, an appreciated manga written and designed by Aka Akasaka who continues to ring success, will soon see the arrival of the first two volumes also on Italian soil. The announcement had already arrived during the Lucca Comics & Games 2019, but now we also have an official release date, which is 9 September 2020, the date on which the two issues will be made available in bookstores, comics and specialized online sites at a cost of 5.90 euros each.

