Kaguya-sama: Love is War: the author confirms, the manga is 2/3 of the story

August 28, 2020
Kaguya-sama: Love is War is one of the most promising titles of recent years, an entertaining series with a romantic background that has won over hundreds of thousands of readers around the world. Currently, the manga is addressing the several outstanding points before venturing into the final part of the story.

Shueisha’s romcom, which among other things we have recently analyzed in our overview of Volume 1 of Kaguya-sama: Love is War published by Star Comics, has also enjoyed two animated seasons that have helped to strengthen the popularity of the work and significantly increase sales of the manga. Anyway, the sensei is preparing to deal with the final part and wrap up the series in the near future.

Through a twitter spread on the net, Aka Akasa, the manga’s author, confirmed that Kaguya-sama: Love is War has entered the final stage of the story after about 200 published chapters. Taking the old interview with the author as a reference, with two quick accounts it is strictly probable that the sensei wants to finish the work by 2022 with the next 80 chapters. Finally, he took the opportunity to add that his run in Young Jump magazine “it is lasting longer than you thought“.

And you, instead, what do you think of the manga, are you following it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

