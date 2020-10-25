Kaguya-sama: Love is War, official: Season 3 and OVA coming in 2021!

A few hours ago, immediately after the conclusion of the special event Kaguya-sama Wants To Tell You On Stage which was attended by all the voice actors of the anime and the singers Masayuki Suzuki, halca, Rikka Ihara and Airi Suzuki, has been confirmed the third season production of Kaguya-sama: Love is War and an OVA, both arriving in 2021.

The event saw the voice actors Koga Aoi (Kaguya Shinomiya), Makoto Furukawa (Miyuki Shirogane), Konomi Kohara (Chika Fujiwara), Ryota Suzuki (Yu Ishigami) e Miyu Tomita (Miko Iino) discuss the series and sign autographs for fans. Subsequently, Masayuki Suzuki sang the two openings “Love Dramatic” and “Daddy! Daddy! Do!” together with Rikki Ihara and former idol Airi Suzuki, while halca performed with “Sentimental Crisis”, the closing theme of the first season.

Immediately after the conclusion of the event, the production of the OVA was announced, whose release is scheduled for the generic 2021, and that of Season 3, also scheduled for 2021 but with some possibility of postponement. Koga Aoi is in fact busy with the miHoYo developers for the dubbing of the subsequent portions of the story of Genshin Impact, in which she plays the charismatic Paimon. Furthermore, it is always possible that the health emergency ends up postponing the release of the episodes for a few months.

We remind you that the first season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War has adapted the first 46 chapters of the manga, while the second ended its run with the transposition of chapter 91. The third season should therefore adapt the narrative arc of the culture festival, believed by many to be the best of Akasaka’s work. In all cases, the production times of Season 2 had taken the team about nine months of hard work, so we are unlikely to receive any new information before next summer.

In case you want to get closer to the work instead, we remind you that Edizioni Star Comics has recently brought the manga Kaguya-sama: Love is War in Italy.