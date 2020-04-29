Kaguya-sama: Love is war is a success, why is Aka Akasaka's work so loved?

Share it:

Despite numerous postponements, the spring season has brought with it many excellent souls: from Tower of God to Kingdom, passing through Fruits Basket and Sing Yesterday to Me. There is a series, however, that is traveling with a totally different pace, breaking records and recording crazy numbers on streaming platforms around the world.

We are obviously talking about Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2, the second season of the anime of A-1 Pictures taken from the manga by Aka Akasaka. The series has broken the Reddit record for the most popular anime premiere ever, holds the record for the episode with the most upvotes and awards in the history of anime subreddit and is, weekly, first in the ranking of the series most voted and discussed by fans.

The first episode of the second season was seen on the colossal Chinese portal Bilibili approximately 20 million times in less than a week. At Certain Scientific Railgun, a Japanese series very popular in China and currently on the air, it has touched 100 million visits in about 8 years, after 3 seasons and 64 total episodes.

The Kaguya-sama manga now has 10 million copies in circulation and has always won at least one recognition per year, since its first appearance in 2015 to date. So what makes Aka Akasaka's work special?

Although it is a high quality manga, Akasaka's work owes its success above all to a high-budget anime adaptation, made by A-1 Pictures in 2019 and literally exploded thanks to the web phenomenon of Chika Dance. The high quality of the TV series, both on the animation and the dubbing front, has literally tripled the sales of the manga, from 3 to 10 million copies sold in less than a year.

Kaguya-sama can count on thick, charismatic and constantly growing characters, on a strong comedy component and on a constantly evolving plot, despite having now gone beyond its climax for more than a year. The work continues to stand out as one of the best romantic comedies of all time, and not surprisingly Reddit users have crowned it as the most popular series of 2019, over giants of the caliber of Solo Leveling, One-Punch Man and Spy x Family.

And what do you think of it? Are you following the second season of the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!