Kaguya-sama: Love is War dominates in the top 10 of the best female characters

April 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kaguya-sama: Love is War had already conquered everyone during the first season, becoming viral especially for Chika Dance. A little over a year after the first season, Kaguya-sama: Love is War is back on the air with season 2 of the anime.

Despite the few episodes so far aired in Japan, Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 has again hit the mark. The opening Daddy! Daddy! Do has already generated memes on memes, the episodes have a high public consensus and this is also reflected in the weekly popularity charts of the characters.

This season Kaguya-sama: Love is War must compete with a few souls as most have been postponed or suspended due to the Coronavirus – an occurrence that appears not to affect the Kaguya anime – however it is noteworthy as on Anime Trending the rankings are dedicated to the title.

In the weekly top 10 of the female characters obtained by the votes between 19 and 28 April that you can see below the news, there is a domain of Kaguya-sama: Love is War with four protagonists. Kaguya Shinomiya and Chika Fujiwara conquer the top 2, while Ai Hayasaka ranks fourth, topped by Catarina Claes of My Next Life as Villainess. Kei Shirogane, Miyuki's younger sister, also appears in eighth place.

Waiting for the new entry characters to explode too Miko Iino and Osaragi Kobachi, what do you think of this popularity of Kaguya-sama: Love is War? The anime has been airing since April 11, 2020.

