Kaguya-sama Love is War: Chika Dance enchants 20 million users, the voice actress speaks

Kaguya-sama: Love si War 2 has exceeded all expectations, and thanks to the great popularity of the anime it certainly derives from the extraordinary success of the Chika Dance, the closing theme proposed by the guys from A-1 Pictures in episode 3 of the first season. Today, the secretary's ballet has reached 20 million views on YouTube.

In particular, the success of the Chika Dance primarily derives from the great care of the animations, made frame-by-frame by a handful of talented animators of the studio. The song, specially created by the staff and unpublished in the manga, then contributed to the growth of the phenomenon, which has inspired over the past year and a half hundreds of covers and parodies. Last February, the extension even won a Crunchyroll Anime Award.

Konomi Kohara, Chika's young voice actress, celebrated the event by posting a message on her Instagram profile: "We have exceeded twenty million views on YouTube! I am delighted that so many people love Chika, and even happier that I have been given the opportunity to play it! I will continue to do my best with this character, thank you very much!".

The last sentence written by the actress would seem to presage the possible arrival of the third season of the anime, chatted for a few months now but still unofficial. Considering the numbers recorded by Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 however, the confirmation would seem to be a pure formality.