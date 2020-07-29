Kaguya-sama Love is War: American fans in revolt against dubbing, that's why

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For Kaguya-sama: Love is War the second season has just ended. The new cycle of episodes that arrived in this 2020 continued the game history last year, but now we will have to wait even before watching a third season. Meanwhile, Italian fans are about to secure the manga since the volumes will arrive thanks to Star Comics.

Those who have a little less to rejoice are the American fans of Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The series in the USA is regularly dubbed and, as done for the first season, now also the second was distributed in the States. Except that an avalanche of comments about dubbing has arrived on Twitter, especially focusing on the narrator.

While some fans praise the dubbing of female characters, many have Negatively commented on the performance of the narrator of Kaguya-sama: Love is War. In fact, in some scenes, instead of maintaining a tone similar to that of the Japanese counterpart, the voice seems to laugh along with the beats, creating an effect that is not there in the original. This change triggered an avalanche of tweets that you can read below.

Meanwhile in Japan Kaguya-sama: Love is War has closed with a bang and has secured further fame in the world of animation. We just have to wait for next year for a possible third season.