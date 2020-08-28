Kaguya-sama: Love is War, a war of love and intellect

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Almost twenty volumes to the credit, many copies sold and a second season of the anime in progress. This is Kaguya-sama: Love is War in Japan, one of the most popular manga of recent years. Aka Akasaka’s manga started on May 19, 2015 on Miracle Jump, minor seinen magazine of the Shueisha publishing house. After just ten chapters, Kaguya-sama: Love is War was moved to the main magazine Weekly Young Jump of which it has become one of the pillars, thrilling readers week after week. Taking advantage of the arrival in Italy of Kaguya-sama: Love is War thanks to Star Comics, let’s see together the contents of the first volume.

Love is a war

At the Shuchiin Academy, a prestigious and private school in Japan where only the elite of society is admitted, a war between the doors of the student council is staged every day. The president Miyuki Shirogane and vice president Kaguya Shinomiya use all their intellectual resources to push each other to declare himself.

In the opinion of the two, in fact, whoever falls in love with the other first loses and therefore a possible declaration would lead to supremacy or total defeat during the relationship. For this and for pride they both want to understand each other’s feelings and bring them into the open, creating breaches in the defenses and then forcing a sensational declaration of love.

Day after day, the two face each other but for one reason or another they fail to checkmate their opponent, whether it is for bad luck or for the third student council character, Chika Fujiwara, completely unconscious of this battle that has been going on for months.

And so the relationship between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane deepens, while around them revolve the daily chores with which the student council has to deal. Kaguya-sama: Love is War presents itself from the first pages as a romcom, which is a romantic comedy. The episodic nature of the series means that, even with an underlying plot and carried on slowly, every day there is a different situation to face. If so far it resembles the classic romcom in a Shueisha key, it must however be taken into account that there is a substantial difference: the two characters are already in love with each other, avoiding all situations of love triangles and developing the typical feelings of the genre.

A small but effective cast

From the first chapter we learn about three characters: Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, protagonists of the war of love and intellect, and the secretary Chika Fujiwara, unaware of the feelings of the two companions. From the first few bars Shirogane and Shinomiya immediately establish themselves as the students at the top of the academy for skills and intelligence, they are therefore at the top of the student social pyramid. This wall of perfection, however, is scratched slowly, from a mentality that is deepened in the various episodes.

The story shows us the points of view of both Shirogane and Shinomiya, making us fall into the shoes of both in alternating ways. Although the first ten chapters of which the volume is composed report only minor battles, we begin to glimpse that the main obstacle to reach the final goal is not a third wheel but the mentality of the characters themselves. In a precarious balance that at each chapter is likely to break with traps and tricks, we begin to understand how Shirogane feels the need to have Kaguya declared first to be able to feel at her level, being she beautiful and daughter of the president of one of the biggest Japanese industrial groups. Kaguya instead has to deal with a calculating mentality instilled by her family, who raised her as the elite of the elite, in a controlled environment.

In the continuous dance between the two Chika Fujiwara often imposes herself, agent of chaos capable of subverting the outcome of battles now won with a single word or a single gesture. Fujiwara will always be able to surprise the two protagonists and make their plans go up in smoke, often giving a laugh about how everything went downhill. There are very few other characters presented in this first phase and they participate in the wars between the two protagonists, immerse themselves well in their unconscious role.

Endless battles

The focus of the chapters are, of course, the battles between the two contenders. In fact, at each chapter we will witness a new strategy of one or the other side, if not both, who will try at all costs to have the other declared. The theories and the moves made are never trivial and, given the setting and the depth used, they will often succeed in surprising us and eliciting a laugh, while at the same time managing to deepen the protagonists.

The drawing style is at the beginning very similar to that of the shojo, manga oriented to a female target, and despite not having major flaws, it does not affect that much. However, Aka Akasaka’s style is solid and slowly shows changes that adjust it to the atmosphere of the manga.